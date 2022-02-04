Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)By Associated PressToday at 12:24 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 12:24 p.m. ESTIOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday.Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightIowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.___More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...