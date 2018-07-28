BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Opener Tamim Iqbal scored another century and Bangladesh successfully defended 301 runs to beat the West Indies by 18 runs and win their one-day international series 2-1 on Saturday.

Tamim made 103 from 124 balls and Mahmudullah a lusty 67 off 49 balls as Bangladesh finished on an imposing 301-6.

After a good start by openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, the West Indies run rate slowed in the middle overs. Despite a fillip by Rovman Powell of 74 off 41 balls, the home side still fell short on 283-6.

After being crushed in the test series, Bangladesh won the ODI series, its first away from home in nine years.

Tamim was quiet in the tests but loud in the ODIs, where he scored 130 not out in the first and 54 in the second. He raised his 11th ODI century in the 38th over with a single to long off and was out in the next over when a mistimed slog dropped at square leg.

He hit two sixes and seven boundaries.

His innings allowed Mahmudullah and captain Mashrafe Mortaza to take a swipe at West Indies. Mortaza hit 36 off 25 balls, and Mahmudullah powered Bangladesh past 250 and 300 for their highest ODI score against the West Indies.

It was ominous. The team batting second hasn’t won in this series.

The West Indies failed to chase down 279 in the first ODI, but defended 271 by three runs in the second.

Gayle laid a foundation with 73, including five sixes, and Powell tried his best in the death overs. But the middle overs were clogged with too many dot balls, and the home side paid the price.

The three-match Twenty20 series starts on the same Warner Park on Tuesday.

