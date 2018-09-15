NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode his 2,000th career winner, guiding Gambler’s Fallacy in the sixth race at Belmont Park.

The 26-year-old jockey notched the milestone on Saturday. It was his 1,910th winner in the continental U.S. to go with 90 in his native Puerto Rico.

It’s been quite a month for Ortiz. He won the riding title at Saratoga with 52 victories and earnings of more than $4.5 million. Gambler’s Fallacy helped Ortiz win back-to-back races Saturday. The horse is trained by Chad Brown, with whom Ortiz has won 10 graded stakes this year.

