Iran clinch final World Cup berth in Asian playoffs

MELBOURNE, Australia — Iran has clinched Asia’s final qualifying spot for the basketball World Cup despite losing its final playoff game 86-74 to China on Sunday.
To clinch the fourth and final qualifying spot, Iran only needed to match Kazakhstan’s result in its final game against Australia. Kazakhstan lost 98-53 at Melbourne also Sunday, meaning Iran’s fourth-quarter fade-out against China in Hong Kong didn’t end its World Cup campaign.
Despite one round of qualifying matches remaining in Asia’s other playoff group to be played on Monday — New Zealand, Lebanon, Jordan and Philippines had already secured the top four qualifying places in the six-team Group E.
Final playoff matches in Africa, Europe and the Americas are also being played on Sunday and Monday to complete the 32-team lineup for the World Cup to be jointly hosted by Japan, Philippines and Indonesia from Aug. 25.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports