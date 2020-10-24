It was veteran Australian jockey Boss’ fourth win in the Cox Plate, one of the key leadup races to the Melbourne Cup on Nov. 3. Boss has won the Melbourne Cup three times.
Sir Dragonet raced out of Aidan O’Brien’s Irish stable until a mid-year sale to Australians Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
“He just gave me a lovely ride … I was just twitching my fingers throughout the race,” Boss said.
The race was held with no spectators due to continuing crowd restrictions in Melbourne from the coronavirus pandemic.
