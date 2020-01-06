Smith played 32 minutes and scored 27 points on 12-for-18 shooting. Over the past two games, in which the Wizards (12-24) drowned the Denver Nuggets in buckets Saturday before defensively stumping another top contender in Boston, Smith has poured in 59 points on 64 percent shooting, adding 12 assists against only three turnovers.

For Smith’s efforts in this two-game home winning streak, a host of fans among the announced crowd of 17,963 chanted their appreciation.

“I was so tired, I don’t even remember,” Smith said of the chants that came during the fourth quarter. “I was trying to catch my breath. I think the last time that happened probably was high school.”

Smith might not have heard the fans, but his coach was listening and loving the sound.

“If it were a two-game season, I would have to agree with the crowd: MVP,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “And he’s bringing back the midrange. He plays. Man, that guy, he’s hard to stay in front of. He changes direction, his pace, speed, it’s hard — it’s hard to stay in front of him.”

Celtics Coach Brad Stevens joined the chorus following the game.

“Ish has success against everyone. Ish is good. Real good,” Stevens said after his team fell to 25-9. “I don’t know if you watched the Denver game, but he was ridiculous in that one, too. Fourth quarter, he was amazing. He’s on skates right now, and he’s feeling a great rhythm.”

Smith, who has a reputation as one of the fastest players in the league, raced by Boston’s first line of defense and scored five of his 12 buckets within a whisper of the rim. As he skated down the lane and connected on 7 of 12 attempts in the second half, the fans crooned and his Wizards teammates on the sideline behaved as charter members of the Ish Smith Fan Club. Cameras caught injured forward Moritz Wagner slack-jawed and holding the sides of his face in utter disbelief as he watched Smith work.

“Ish is doing what Ish does,” Wizards guard Jordan McRae said with a smile. “We’ve been going through droughts where we can’t score. Him being the point guard, him being the leader that he is, he’s taken it upon himself.”

Smith entered takeover mode in the fourth quarter, but earlier in the game he served up teammates for close shots. He played the two-man game with center Anzejs Pasecniks for the rookie’s pair of makes, and he set up McRae for one of his eight buckets on the way to 19 points.

“He’s able to find our bigs,” Brooks said. “[Pasecniks] and he seem to have a really good synergy [on] screen and rolls. He’s playing just like he played last game. I’m looking forward to Orlando [on Wednesday night] to see how he can bring it on the road.”

The Wizards got off to a strong defensive start for the second straight game and surrendered a season-low 17 points in the first quarter. Boston shot only 34.7 percent from the field overall as starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all struggled to find a shooting rhythm.

“First and foremost, we’re a young team, so now we’re getting it,” Smith said. “We’re communicating, which is the biggest thing when it comes to defense — communication, our transition defense, so we’re doing those two things. Once you get into half court — I had a coach who told me, ‘You just have to guard your yard.’ Basically just guarding guys and making them take tough shots. We’re getting better and maturing in that area. It’s still an ongoing thing that we’re trying to get better at, but we’re taking strides.”

Young but still battered, the Wizards lost another player Monday.

Garrison Mathews, a rookie on a two-way contract who has been on a hot shooting streak of late, was carried off the court after twisting his right ankle when he stepped on Tatum’s foot. X-rays came back negative, but Mathews did not return to the game.

Entering Monday’s matchup, Mathews had made at least one three-pointer in three consecutive games and was a week removed from his breakthrough performance of 28 points and five threes during a win against the Miami Heat.

Bradley Beal sat for the fifth time in six games with right knee soreness, joining six other players on the injury list.

But the Wizards still had an MVP on this night — even if he never heard the love.

“I just play,” Smith said. “That sounds good. That’s all good and well, but we’re trying to get a win. It’s the next game.”

