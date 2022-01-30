Islamabad followed the template of chasing at the National Stadium after winning the toss and had earlier restricted Peshawar to 168-6. All five games in this season have won by the teams chasing.
Sherefane Rutherford’s unbeaten 70 off 46 balls rescued Peshawar from 35-4 as Ben Cutting (26) and Shoaib Malik (25) shared half-century stands with the left-handed West Indian.
Islamabad’s bowling, comprising mostly Pakistan international players, ran through the top order with fast bowlers Faheem Ashraf claiming two wickets (2-23) and Hasan Ali (2-34) clean bowling Tom Kohler-Cadmore off his third delivery.
Haider Ali played on to captain Shadab Khan’s (1-28) short delivery first up before Rutherford and Malik steadied the innings with a 73-run stand before Cutting added a further 51 runs on the backend of the innings.
Stirling and Hales provided a whirwind start of 78 in the batting powerplay and didn’t spare either the fast bowlers or the leg-spin of Usman Qadir (0-41), who had a forgettable outing of three overs.
Stirling was finally run-out in the 11th over when he couldn’t beat the direct throw from captain Wahab Riaz, who led the side after completing his isolation due to positive COVID-19 test.
Islamabad signing Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan continued where Stirling left off as the young batsman smashed an unbeaten 27 off just 16 balls that included a helicopter six over mid-wicket off expensive fast bowler Sohail Khan (0-45).
Hales duly finished off the game by striking two consecutive boundaries against Cutting as Islamabad made an early impact in the competition with a brilliant all-round performance.
