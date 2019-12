“Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby and Israel Folau have today settled their legal dispute following the dismissal of Israel Folau after he posted a religious message on social media,” they said in a joint statement. “The social media post reflected Mr. Folau’s genuinely held religious beliefs, and Mr. Folau did not intend to harm or offend any person when he uploaded the social media post.”

The statement said Folau “wants all Australians to know that he does not condone discrimination of any kind against any person on the grounds of their sexuality and that he shares Rugby Australia’s commitment to inclusiveness and diversity.”

One of the top players in world rugby, Folau was almost a certainty to play for Australia at the World Cup in Japan. Australia lost to England in the quarterfinals.

