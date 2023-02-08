Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sofia Goggia, who is the favorite for Saturday’s downhill, dedicated her win in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month to Fanchini.

Fanchini last raced in Dec. 2017. She was cleared to return to train nearly a year later but never made it fully back and her condition grew worse in recent months.

Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and also won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.

She missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics because of her condition.

Fanchini’s younger sisters Nadia and Sabrina were also World Cup racers.

