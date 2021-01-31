The federation didn’t release further details, adding that Goggia was on her way to Milan for a medical examination.
Goggia has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discpline, making her a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
She finished fourth in a super-G on the Kandahar course Saturday, trailing winner Lara Gut-Behrami by one second.
