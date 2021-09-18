It's true — they do feel the same, especially when they follow the script Friday's game did. So many of these 100 losses — in the Orioles' third 100-loss season in four years — have played out this way.
A rookie starting pitcher, this time left-hander Keegan Akin, had a short start in which he constantly dealt with traffic on the bases and was occasionally made to pay. Former Orioles shortstop José Iglesias hit a double to drive in a run in Boston's two-run second inning, which immediately erased the advantage that came from Austin Hays's 21st homer earlier the frame.
Bobby Dalbec homered in the fourth inning, and a leadoff walk in Akin's fifth ended his day early. The runner came around to score, meaning Akins allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts, raising his ERA to 6.93.
Then came the difficult relief outings that made any hope of a comeback feel moot. First, it was Marcos Diplán allowing Akin's last run to score in the fifth. Then, newly recalled Dusten Knight allowed a three-run double to Hunter Renfroe in the sixth before Eric Hanhold limited the damage with the final two outs. Spenser Watkins pitched around an error and some hard contact in the seventh, but a scoreless eighth meant two effective innings for him.
