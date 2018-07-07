Tim Beckham sits alone on the bench after grounding out to end the game. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

The Baltimore Orioles orchestrated one of their most productive offensive innings of the past two weeks in the opening frame of their Saturday afternoon game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, giving right-hander Kevin Gausman an early lead with three quick runs.

But after that first inning, Orioles hitters reverted to their past selves, a lineup full of undisciplined swingers trying to resurrect a lost season one desperate hack at a time.

And now, after their 5-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday, the Orioles must win Sunday’s series finale at Target Field to avoid a winless six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Minnesota.

The Orioles (24-64) dropped to 40 games under .500. They’ve lost five in a row, 12 of 13 and 23 of 28.

[Box score: Twins 5, Orioles 4]

“Yeah, it’s kind of hard to believe that that’s where we’re at right now,” said first baseman Chris Davis, who capped a three-run first with a two-run homer but also recorded his 1,306th strikeout with the Orioles in the ninth, setting a new club record. “We really can’t seem to put anything together.”

Gausman was strong early — allowing just two base runners through four scoreless innings — but unraveled in an ugly three-run fifth in which he threw 41 pitches.

And Twins No. 9 hitter Bobby Wilson, who entered the day hitting just .114, drove in three runs, including the go-ahead, two-out, two-run double off right-hander Miguel Castro in the sixth.

The story of Saturday’s loss, however, was the Orioles’ continued inefficiency against off-speed pitches. Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson induced just one swinging strike on the 56 fastballs he threw but recorded 22 swing-and-misses combined on his curveball, slider and change-up.

“We were real patient early,” Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said. “And then tried to get too much with one swing and let him take us out of the zone.”