Alex Cobb walks off the mound at the end of the fifth inning. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

When the Baltimore Orioles signed Alex Cobb in late March, making the largest financial commitment the club has ever made to a free agent starting pitcher, it was because they believed adding him to the starting rotation could keep the team competitive in the American League East.

They expected some early hiccups because of his late signing, but no one could have anticipated this, that the Orioles right-hander would be 2-13, leading the majors in losses for a team on pace for one of the worst seasons in history.

With their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, the Orioles (28-71) have lost eight of nine against Toronto this year and are 11-27 against division competition. They scored failed to score at least two runs for the 27th time in 99 games this season.

[Box score: Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1]

Cobb allowed just one earned run Saturday, the difference in the game coming on three unearned runs scored off him in the fourth inning on a play in which Cobb’s throw to second pulled shortstop Tim Beckham off the bag.

Cobb has never pitched a full season without posting a winning record, and he arrived in Baltimore with a career 48-35 mark.

“It sucks,” Cobb said. “I absolutely hate seeing that win-loss in parentheses next to my name. It’s sickening.”



Cobb — who is winless over his past eight starts, his last win coming June 5 at the New York Mets — also came to the Orioles with a strong track record in the AL East, but this season he’s just 1-5 against division competition.

“That record does not show what he is,” rookie catcher Austin Wynns said. “He’s more than that.”

With one on and no outs in the fourth, Cobb fielded a grounder by Yangervis Solarte to the right of the mound and threw to second looking for a double play, but his throw led Beckham too far in front of the bag and he jumped without the ball, his throw to first too late. Second base umpire Marty Foster initially called the runner at second, Justin Smoak, out, but the play was overturned after Toronto’s challenge. Beckham was charged with an error.

A one-run Orioles lead disappeared when Randal Grichuk drove in Smoak on a double to right field. After Kendrys Morales walked to load the bases, the go-ahead run scored on a 5-4-3 double play ball, and an insurance run came home on Luke Maile’s single up the middle that Beckham couldn’t reach.

Cobb allowed another run in the fifth on a balk, allowing Teoscar Hernandez to score from third. He left the game after five innings as a precaution when a blister began to develop on his pitching hand.

“Alex was good,” Manager Buck Showalter said. “We just didn’t score any runs.”