SOLITUDE, Utah — Lindsey Jacobellis and Mick Dierdorff combined to win the mixed team snowboardcross competition for the Americans at the world championships on Sunday.

The tandem beat the Italian team of Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin for gold. The German squad of Paul Berg and Hanna Ihedioha earned bronze.

In the competition, teams race against the clock in a relay format, with the second member of the squad released from the start gate once the first one crosses the line. There was a malfunction in the semifinal round involving Jacobellis’ gate. They held a re-run of just the women.

Jacobellis, of Stratton Mountain, Vermont, now has six gold medals spanning six world championships. She was fifth in the women’s snowboardcross race Friday. Dierdorff, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, won the men’s snowboardcross race.

