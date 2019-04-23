A wild pitch from Woodgrove’s Jaimee Hardy allowed the tying run to score in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game at Loudoun County in Leesburg. In extra innings, though, the sophomore made up for the misfire.

In the top of the eighth, Hardy dropped a leadoff single — her first hit of the game — just inside the left field foul line. She advanced on a grounder from junior Madison Milne, then sprinted home on a single up the middle from junior Alexis Peed to score the go-ahead run. Finally, she held the Raiders scoreless in the bottom of the inning to ice a 4-3 win for the Wolverines.

Hardy’s game mirrored her team’s play against Loudoun County this season. Woodgrove stumbled in a 3-1 loss against the Raiders on March 25, but then it regained its footing with Tuesday’s victory. Loudoun County (9-3, 5-2) set itself up as early favorites in the Dulles District, but the three-time defending champion Wolverines (9-3, 4-3) showed their mettle as they head into the back half of the season.

Woodgrove senior Max Barnes gave her team an early lead with a three-run triple in the second inning, but Loudoun County responded with two runs on a double by sophomore Brianna Manni in the third to tighten the score.

In the sixth, with Woodgrove still leading 3-2 and four outs from a win, Hardy sent a wild pitch bouncing up over the head of Barnes behind the plate, allowing Loudoun County senior Katelyn Taylor to score. The relief pitcher then walked two batters before getting a strikeout to escape a bases-loaded jam.

“She let one get away from her, but she didn’t panic,” Woodgrove Coach Joe Spicer said. “She came back and made a couple tough pitches to end the inning, and I think that’s very big for her growth.”

Hardy allowed just one hit through her final two innings of work, supported by a strong defensive effort, including a diving catch by sophomore left fielder Carly Bradley.

“We kept up the heart,” Barnes said. “I think most teams, when it comes down to close games, they lose their confidence, and we try to keep our confidence up as much as possible.”

Hardy showed that confidence in the eighth when she slapped her leadoff hit into left field, then worked her way around the base paths to score the winning run.

“I’m going to quote Coach Spicer: Get on, get over and get in,” Barnes said. “That’s the number one rule for that situation, and that’s what she did.”

The Wolverines have been on the wrong end of three close games this season, their two-run loss to Loudoun County and two one-run losses against Loudoun Valley and Riverside. So to win a close one was a sigh of relief, Spicer said, especially in a competitive district.

“Everybody’s beating everybody,” Spicer said. “It’s one of those years where who knows who is going to be there at the end.”