EL PUIG, Spain — Fabio Jakobsen beat Sam Bennett in a photo finish to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Nicolas Roche keeping the overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.

Jakobsen fended off a strong charge by Bennett in the final meters (yards) of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain’s eastern coast.

It was the first Grand Tour stage win for the 22-year-old Dutch rider from team Deceuninck-Quiock Step. Bennett won Monday’s third stage with team Bora-Hansgrohe.

Roche, an Irishman with Team Sunweb, finished safely in the peloton on Tuesday. He will carry a two-second lead over Quintana entering Wednesday’s fifth stage, which will take riders 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the city of L’Eliana to a finish by an astronomical observatory in Arcos de las Salinas.

