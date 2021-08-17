Jakobsen, who recovered from a brutal crash last year in Poland, passed Arnaud Demare only a few meters (feet) from the finish line at the end of the 163.9-kilometer (101.8-mile) flat stage into Molina de Aragón.
Taaramae crashed with about two kilometers (1.2 miles) to go as the peloton went around a wide turn. He appeared to hurt his shoulder but was able to get up quickly and rejoin the bunch, maintaining a 25-second overall lead over Kenny Elissonde.
Two-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic was third overall, 30 seconds off the lead. Roglic won the first stage but lost the lead when Taaramae made a dominant final climb in the race’s first mountain stage on Monday.
Riders will face another flat stage that should favor the sprinters again on Wednesday, a 184.4-kilometer (114.6-miles) route that will finish in Albacete in southeastern Spain.
This year’s three-week Grand Tour race will end in Santiago Compostela instead of Madrid.
