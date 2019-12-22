“It’s always good to sit here this time of the year with a victory,” James Madison Coach Curt Cignetti said. “Got one more to go.”

In extending its winning streak to 14, James Madison (14-1) limited the Wildcats to one touchdown through the first 57 minutes and 70 rushing yards overall one week after shutting out Northern Iowa, 17-0, in the FCS quarterfinals at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes amassed 467 yards Saturday while relying heavily on wide receiver Riley Stapleton. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt senior set single-game career highs with nine receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a Hail Mary on the final snap before halftime.

“I was fortunate to have my number called a few times,” ­Stapleton said. “We just knew going into the game there was going to be some opportunities in the pass game down the field.”

Quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 26 throws for 255 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, overcoming a twisted ankle in the second half that required a quick visit to the injury tent on the James Madison sideline. The redshirt senior also ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Kicker Ethan Ratke added three field goals to increase his total to 24, the most in a season in CAA history. James Madison also blocked a field goal attempt in the second half in front of an announced crowd of 10,487 with students on winter break.

James Madison was comfortably ahead 30-7 when the Wildcats (11-4) scored a cosmetic touchdown with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The first half ended with a wild sequence in which James Madison got a 34-yard touchdown to take a 24-7 lead on a desperation heave to the end zone from ­DiNucci to Stapleton, who got in front of cornerback Maxwell Anderson, a freshman, for the catch as time expired.

Moments earlier, Weber State had called timeout with two seconds to play before Ratke’s 51-yard field goal attempt landed well short of the crossbar. The stoppage provided Cignetti, in his first season, additional time to decide to attempt a Hail Mary throw on fourth and 30 instead of retrying the kick.

The Dukes had put themselves in that precarious down and distance with a pair of penalties for delay of game, including one after DiNucci spiked the ball, and a holding penalty.

The finish was a dramatic turn of events especially considering the Wildcats, offensively challenged for all but one series in the first half, had scored a touchdown on their final possession with 1:23 to play to trim the deficit to 17-7 despite having been significantly outgained in total yards.

But on Weber State’s ensuing kickoff after Kevin Smith caught a four-yard scoring throw from Jake Constantine, Brandon Polk (Briar Woods High), a redshirt senior transfer from Penn State, turned the corner for a 60-yard return to set up the Dukes at the Weber State 36 with 1:11 to go until halftime.

James Madison began asserting its supremacy along the line of scrimmage on offense late in the first quarter with a punishing scoring drive producing a 10-0 lead with 2:07 to play.

DiNucci completed an 18-yard throw to Stapleton for the touchdown, but before the pass, the Dukes ran on nine consecutive plays, including DiNucci carrying three times for 23 yards to keep Weber State’s defense off-balance.

“For us to have that quick start is good,” DiNucci said. “To get points on the board on that first drive is something we like to do. . . . Those guys up front did a great job again of setting the tone all night.”

