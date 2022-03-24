“It is really difficult to put all the power I have in my training into the competition,” Uno said, “so I’m glad it worked out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The competition continues later Thursday with the pairs free skate, which will decide the first medals at this year’s world championships. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier have a slim lead over American teammates Ashley Cain-Gribble and Tim LeDuc, with Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan sitting in third place.

Advertisement

The race for world medals is wide open after Chen, the three-time reigning champion, was forced to withdraw last week with an injury sustained in training. Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time world champion, also withdrew because of an injury.

Uno twice won the silver medal at the world championships, but he’s never climbed to the top step of the podium. He’ll try to finish off a remarkable career resurgence when he performs his entertaining “Bolero” free skate on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the past three years I have changed so much,” he said. “Three years ago I was skating toward the end of my career, but now I am skating for the future. I am amid the journey of my growth, so I want to show that.”

Malinin dominated the Junior Grand Prix series this season and was second at the U.S. championships in January, where he unleashed some of the incredible jumps that earned him the nickname “QuadGod.” But he was somewhat controversially left off the American team for Beijing in favor of veteran Jason Brown, who went on to finish in a respectable sixth place.

Advertisement

Now, the son of Russian-born Uzbekistani skaters Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov is trying to stamp himself as the heir apparent to Chen in American figure skating and one of the favorites for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina.

Story continues below advertisement

Malinin’s teammate, Vincent Zhou, was sixth after the short program. But given what he went through during the Olympics, it felt like a win. Zhou performed poorly in the team competition, when the U.S. went on to win the silver medal, but tested positive for COVID-19 before he was able to take the ice for the men’s event.