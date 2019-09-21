SALT LAKE CITY — Japan’s Keiji Tanaka and Sota Yamamoto finished 1-2 in the men’s final at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic.

Vincent Zhou won the bronze medal Friday night for the U.S., which took the pairs title behind Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. It was the second straight title at this event for the duo.

Americans also finished fourth through sixth in singles — Alexei Krasnozhon, Tomoki Hiwatashi and Jimmy Ma.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 129.35 points in the free skate — an international best. Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the silver medal and China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin the bronze.

