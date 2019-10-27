Trusova, 15, landed three quadruple jumps in her senior Grand Prix debut and scored a total of 241.02 points. Despite falling on her first of four quads, she beat Rika Kihira, 17, of Japan, by 10.68, with 15-year-old South Korean You Young taking bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut. Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, and Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, the Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion, finished fourth and fifth.

AD

AD

Gilles and Poirier set personal bests in ice dance, finishing with 209.01 points. The Toronto duo edged the defending Grand Prix Final champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. in second at 206.31, while Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Britain were third at 195.35.

“This is such a special moment,” Poirier said. “Our mentality every single day is to push ourselves in order to win. We felt really united this week and that gives us the confidence we need to skate our best.”

In pairs, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia took the gold with 216.71, followed by Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro in second at 208.49. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia were third at 202.29.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD