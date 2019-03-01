Jason Gibson had 28 points to lead Sidwell Friends to an upset win over St. John's on Friday. (Samantha Pell/Washington Post)

Sidwell Friends senior point guard Jason Gibson couldn’t contain the grin. It started to creep up as he stood near midcourt, the Quakers crowd to his left roaring with approval. And as Gibson took a breath and watched the seconds tick off the clock in a D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA semifinal matchup, he finally let it loose.

With a game-high 28 points, a smooth-shooting Gibson led No. 19 Sidwell Friends to the first DCSAA championship game appearance in program history with a 53-49 win over No. 3 St. John’s on Friday at Georgetown’s McDonough Arena.

The Quakers will play No. 1 Wilson for the championship Sunday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Wilson beat Maret, 65-36, in the other semifinal game Friday.

“They took the underdog approach all year and overachieved,” Sidwell Friends Coach Eric Singletary said. “And [it] has us in the championship on Sunday. . . . What I told them tonight was: ‘Let’s go out and earn some respect. If you earn respect, we have a chance to win the game.’ ”

Gibson’s shot was falling from the start. He made four three-pointers in the first quarter and had 22 points by halftime, with Sidwell leading 31-26.

The Quakers stretched their lead to 10 points with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Cadets came storming back in the final minute to pull within three points. The comeback just wasn’t enough for a team coming off a taxing stretch of games, including a loss to Gonzaga in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game Monday night.

Virginia signee Casey Morsell led the Cadets with 20 points but was outdueled by Sidwell’s less-regarded senior.

“My goal was to just come out here and play and give it all I had every day,” said Gibson, who holds no collegiate offers. “I don’t really have that many looks right now, so I know I have to get tremendous effort and play for my teammates, play for Sidwell and play for the guys before me.”

Sidwell Friends (24-7) entered the DCSAA tournament coming off a 63-47 loss to Flint Hill in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game. It won its quarterfinal matchup Wednesday against McKinley Tech, 39-37 in overtime, with Gibson — who has been getting mild interest from Division II and III schools — hitting a shot at the buzzer.

“No person I would rather have with the ball,” Singletary said. “I tell him that he could miss 20 shots and I still want the ball in his hands.”

As Gibson looks ahead to the championship game Sunday, the final game of his high school career, he had one last thought.

“This is a chance for us to be remembered,” he said.

Tigers, Cadets in girls' final

No. 7 Georgetown Visitation beat Sidwell Friends, 49-48, behind junior Taylor Webster’s 21 points and 10 rebounds in a DCSAA girls’ semifinal game.

Quakers freshman guard Kiki Rice had a team-high 17 points.

Later, No. 1 St. John’s beat No. 15 Maret, 76-45, to set up a rematch of the 2018 DCSAA title game, in which the Cadets defeated Visitation, 65-40.

Cadets sophomore guard Azzi Fudd led the team Friday with 29 points, including 22 in the first half.

The Cadets will try to win their fifth DCSAA championship in six years.