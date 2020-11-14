Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.
“Coming from the Dominican Republic, I’m very thankful to all the people who got me to where I am today,” Rosario said. “All the support from the owners and trainers and all the good horses they’ve given me.”
