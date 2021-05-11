This time, he merely gave the Orioles six scoreless innings to give him his fourth straight quality start. While Means allowed six hits, none of those came with runners in scoring position, and he added another start to a portfolio that has put the sport on notice.
The prospect of repeating his no-hit heroics ended four pitches in when Jeff McNeil singled to open the Mets' first inning, but nothing came of it. He allowed one other hit until the fourth inning, and in that fourth and again in the sixth, Means stranded runners on first and third to keep his shutout intact.
He was at just 74 pitches when National League rules without a designated hitter forced him out of the game.
Stroman had not allowed a hit since the second inning when Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco each singled to begin the sixth. Rio Ruiz bunted them into scoring position, and with first base open, the Mets automatically walked No. 8 hitter Pedro Severino to bring up Means and force the Orioles into a decision.
Means was ready to hit, but instead Manager Brandon Hyde sent up pinch hitter DJ Stewart. Mets Manager Luis Rojas countered by removing Stroman for reliever Aaron Loup.
