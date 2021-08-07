"We struggled out of the 'pen," Hyde said. "That was definitely a disappointing loss."
Means needed 94 pitches to get through five innings, pitching around trouble throughout his outing. His 2.79 ERA is the lowest by an Oriole through 16 starts since 2007. The only time Tampa Bay broke through against him was in the second, when Manuel Margot bunted for a single, Mike Zunino doubled and both scored when Means failed to catch Ryan Mountcastle's toss to the bag on an infield single.
He bemoaned his fastball command, noting that he was often leaving the pitch up, which made his off-speed stuff less effective.
"It was the definition of a grind," Means said. "That's what happens when the fastball command just isn't quite there. Wasn't commanding in well, wasn't commanding low and away well. I had to use every pitch from pitch one to pitch 94 but wasn't really able to get in a groove. This team's pesky. They've gotten me last couple times, just a lot of hits. But I'm proud of grinding it through."
— Baltimore Sun