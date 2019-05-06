With each outing, the small sample size encapsulating John Means’s hot start to the Baltimore Orioles’ season becomes larger, and with it the possibility that not only is it sustainable, but perhaps a baseline of growth to come.

Means continued his upstart beginning to his rookie campaign with seven innings of one-run ball in Monday night’s 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards. Once viewed as a borderline member of the roster, Means has been the club’s best starting pitcher and has continually performed as one worthy of that title.

After the Orioles received only one start of at least seven innings through 33 games, Means supplied their second straight, going beyond five innings for the first time in his major league career while holding the 2018 World Series champions to one hit over the final 16 batters he faced.

Backed by Jonathan Villar’s grand slam, the Orioles’ first of the season, in the second inning, Means pitched around Eduardo Nunez’s leadoff single in the third with the benefit of two fielder’s choice groundouts from Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. His efficiency allowed him to finally surpass the five-inning barrier with just 64 pitches.

Left-hander Paul Fry entered in the eighth. With two outs and a runner on second, he yielded to Mychal Givens, who ended the inning by striking out Betts. In the ninth, Givens retired Boston in order.

The win was the Orioles’ third in five games against the Red Sox — as many as they had in 19 matchups in 2018.