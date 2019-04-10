John Means did his job in his first major league start Tuesday night, getting the Oakland Athletics to hit groundballs to the Baltimore Orioles infielders behind him. Turning those grounders into outs, though, proved difficult.

Five of the first six batters the left-hander faced in the second inning hit grounders, with a strikeout of Mark Canha the lone at-bat that gave the Baltimore infielders some reprieve. But only one of those five groundballs was converted into an out: Oakland cobbled together a pair of runs before shortstop Marcus Semien’s three-run homer provided more than enough distance in a 13-2 defeat of the Orioles.

The Orioles’ struggles in the infield were not confined to when Means — or any of their pitchers — was on the mound. Their first three batters in the bottom of the third inning reached base, but no runs scored.

The Orioles’ bats remained dormant against Oakland left-hander Brett Anderson before Ramon Laureano couldn’t corral Pedro Severino’s two-out, two-run double in seventh.

The previous half inning, Jurickson Profar bashed a solo shot off left-hander Richard Bleier. Bleier gave way to Miguel Castro with the bases loaded in the eighth, and within three pitches, all three runners had come home — two on a single by Profar. Semien added a sacrifice fly as both Oakland middle infielders produced four-RBI performances, with Profar adding another in the ninth.