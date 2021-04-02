After that, Means retired 18 straight Red Sox hitters, including five on strikeouts. He made rookie Ryan Mountcastle’s bases-loaded, two-run double in the sixth inning hold up for a delayed Opening Day win that was worth the wait for the Orioles.
Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi kept Baltimore at bay early, and Means matched him despite seeming not to have his best fastball. He was helped by retiring Kiké Hernández on a pickoff play in that first inning after his leadoff single when Hernández stumbled off the bag and was ruled out by replay review.
After third baseman Maikel Franco’s error to begin the second inning, Means didn’t allow another Red Sox hitter to reach base before he gave way to left-hander Tanner Scott to begin the eighth inning.
The last pitcher to strike out five or more batters while allowing one or fewer hits in seven or more innings on Opening Day was Boston Beaneaters starter Irv Young in 1906, according to Baseball Reference’s Stathead service.
— Baltimore Sun
