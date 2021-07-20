Tuesday's outing was Means's first in the majors in more than six weeks since he exited his June 5 start in the first inning.
It also was his first since Major League Baseball began enforcing stricter rules regarding pitchers' use of spin-enhancing sticky substances. Means's average spin rates on each of his four pitches were the lowest of any of his 13 starts this year, according to Statcast, with his fastball spin being 166 rpm below his average.
Asked whether MLB's new emphasis had any impact on him as he worked his way back, Means said he hasn't "had to adjust to it too much. I think it's just one of those outings after coming off rehab that I wasn't really as sharp as I would like."
The Rays struck early, with Randy Arozarena doubling and scoring on Vidal Bruján's single. Bruján advanced to second on the play, took third when center fielder Cedric Mullins made a strong catch but nobody caught his throw back to the infield, and scored on Wander Franco's sacrifice fly.
— Baltimore Sun