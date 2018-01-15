Otto Porter Jr. had eight points on eight shots Monday against the Bucks. He’s averaging nine points per game this month. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

John Wall, peering over the heads of reporters, checked to see whether his teammate Otto Porter Jr. was across the locker room.

While answering a question about Porter’s recent offensive travails after the Washington Wizards’ 104-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Wall had a ready explanation. Wall and Bradley Beal had accounted for over half of the team’s shot attempts while their running mate, Porter, found just eight — fewer than even backup wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

And Wall knew why.

“You try to do a good job just getting him as many shots as we can, but it’s kind of hard because he’s out there and then he’s coming out very early, then he’s playing with the second unit a lot. We just got to do a better job of getting Otto the ball,” Wall said, before he quickly shifted his eyes over the crowd of microphones and added in an even tone: “But he also has to do a better job of just being aggressive himself when he get it.”

The closed-door challenges have now become postgame confessions as Washington Coach Scott Brooks and Wall shared harsh truths about Porter’s waning aggressiveness inside Capital One Arena.

Porter has surpassed double-digit scoring totals in just two of his six games in January. Last week, as Washington (25-19) kicked off this extended homestand, Porter missed the first game against the Bucks while dealing with back and hip soreness. The Wizards didn’t simply rest him that night — he couldn’t play, Brooks said.

Porter returned to play in the team’s next four contests but hasn’t regained his game — consistently dashing on the break, firing spot-up looks and, as Porter says, executing “his niche.”

When asked about the 39 shot attempts combined by Wall and Beal, Brooks turned the question into an assessment of Porter’s recent play.

“Kelly nine, Otto had eight,” Brooks said, ticking off shot attempts from other players. “We’d like to get Otto more, but Otto has to help himself get more. That’s the bottom line is Otto needs to get himself open and be ready to catch and shoot and get more shots.”

As Wall blistered through the first quarter and scored 16 points on 10 shot attempts, his teammates all played the role of his supporting cast. Wall held authority over the offense, so, naturally, Porter attempted only three shots in the first half. Porter would match that shot total in the third quarter while Beal played as the Wizards’ offensive heavy (seven attempts).

After the game, Porter shared a reasonable explanation for his eight points in nearly 31 minutes of action.

“Just trying to get back into a rhythm,” Porter said. “The more I play, the more you get into a rhythm, so just trying to get back into my niche with John and Brad and Keef [Morris] and March [Gortat].

“I know I’ve been out a couple of games,” Porter continued, “but just trying to slowly mentally, physically get back to where I was.”

For the fourth time in five games, the Wizards’ starting guards each logged more than 40 minutes. The limited rest showed down the stretch.

Wall played two separate stints in the final quarter as Washington and Milwaukee seesawed through four ties and two lead changes. Wall’s leaping lob pass to Tomas Satoransky early in the fourth pulled the Wizards ahead by two, but when he checked back into the game with 6:50 remaining he lost a turnover then missed a pull-up jumper and a look at the rim — believing he was fouled — as Milwaukee took the lead and started to pull away.

Wall finished with 27 points on 7-for-22 shooting and nine assists. He was outdueled by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 27 points and 20 rebounds and heard a smattering of “M-V-P” chants on the road.

Beal split up his responsibilities in leading the second unit and then closed the game with the Wizards’ starters on the floor. He produced mixed results, committing five turnovers during a sloppy second quarter then missing all four of his shots in the fourth to finish 8 of 17 for 19 points.

The Wizards led by two with less than six minutes to play, but Milwaukee (23-20) stormed ahead as the more energetic bunch with an 11-0 run and stayed ahead for good. During that stretch, the Wizards’ top three players couldn’t stop the surge.

“Just try to be available,” Porter said, rehearsing the challenge from his coach. “I did okay [Monday], still was limited a little bit.”