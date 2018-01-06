John Wall finished with 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting and nine assists as the Wizards beat the Grizzlies on Friday night. (Nelson Chenault/Usa Today Sports)

Little seemed as if it could upset Scott Brooks on Friday night. The Washington Wizards coach watched his team flow against the Memphis Grizzlies, dictating the pace and dominating the matchup in the backcourt. In the 102-100 win, the Wizards’ fourth straight, Brooks showed few signs of concern.

Until the tight final minutes — and when he watched his franchise point guard turn into a stunt man.

Near the end of the second quarter, John Wall chased down Memphis guard Mario Chalmers to try to save a possession from bouncing out of bounds. Wall won the foot race, catching Chalmers but not quite corralling the ball. Chalmers stopped his momentum while still on the floor; Wall sped into potential danger, hurdling cameramen and the first two rows of baseline fans.

Wall stuck the landing — one of his most impressive feats on a night in which he later threw down a vicious windmill dunk and he and Bradley Beal combined for 59 points. In that moment, Brooks only could stand on the FedEx Forum sideline and shake his head.

When he wasn’t producing heart palpitations on the Wizards’ bench, Wall played one of his most efficient games since he returned from left knee inflammation.

On Dec. 13, Wall made his comeback against the Grizzlies in Washington. That night, Memphis slowed down the tempo, and Wall looked like a beta version of himself as the Wizards won but managed just 93 points.

Wall has played in 12 straight games since his return, and in Friday’s rematch against the Grizzlies, he skipped on fast breaks, zoomed passes to open teammates and tagged defenders at the rack and the perimeter for 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting and nine assists. The hazardous baseline leap and his offensive display proved that Wall’s left knee is doing just fine.

Beal scored a game-high 34 points, making 9 of 18 shots as the Wizards improved to 23-16. Since the Christmas Day win in Boston, Beal has averaged more than 27 points on 51 percent shooting.

Although the backcourt’s offensive production overshadowed Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat, most of the starters — Otto Porter Jr. finished with two points and sat out the fourth quarter after his back tightened up, according to Brooks — played the final six minutes of the game and staved off a Memphis rally.

Memphis (12-27) was aggressive and held Washington to two fourth-quarter field goals. The Wizards, who led by 15 entering the fourth, had their lead trimmed to one but got a critical stop, with Morris securing a crucial rebound in the final minute. Gortat made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead, and Beal later added two more.

Morris continued his binge under the glass, posting 17 rebounds to go with 12 points, but his best moments came on the defensive end. Midway in the third quarter, Morris blocked Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, then finished an athletic layup on the Wizards’ next possession.