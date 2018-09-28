Jonas Siegenthaler wore a red Capitals sweatshirt, kept his voice even and tried not to get ahead of himself as he stood in Washington’s dressing room. He’s one of nine defensemen left in a preseason that has just one game and a few days left. He has never made it this far, but it certainly looks like the 21-year-old belongs.

“Yeah, it’s pretty close,” Siegenthaler said. “I know that.”

With Michal Kempny’s status for Wednesday’s season opener in doubt because of a concussion he suffered in Tuesday’s preseason game at St. Louis, Siegenthaler could be the surprise name on the opening-night roster after a training camp that opened without any blue-line vacancies. The Capitals returned seven defensemen from last season, but Siegenthaler made an impression anyway.

In Friday night’s exhibition against Carolina — which Washington lost, 5-4 in overtime — Siegenthaler skated in Kempny’s spot on the top pairing with John Carlson, perhaps auditioning for that role if Kempny remains sidelined Wednesday.

“Is there a spot? I don’t know, but he’s making a statement here,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. “And whether it’s at the end of the year or we plan for him next year or right now, I don’t know, but he’s playing really well.”

[Friday’s box score: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 4 (OT)]

Training camp was a bitter reality check for Siegenthaler two years ago. His body fat was north of 13 percent, and Coach Todd Reirden, then the Capitals’ associate coach, felt Siegenthaler’s conditioning was so poor that he had to scratch him from exhibition games he had planned for him to play. Washington had expected Siegenthaler to play his first season in the American Hockey League that year, but “family issues” forced him to return to Switzerland, seemingly delaying his development.

But Siegenthaler cut back on his mother’s Thai food and opted for lean protein, vegetables and quinoa. He committed to 6 a.m. cardio workouts. When he arrived at training camp a year ago, he was 24 pounds lighter than he was at the end of the previous season — a drastic transformation in three months as he cut his body-fat percentage in half. The change was most noticeable in his improved skating, which gave him more time with the puck.

“He’s been a different person the past two camps,” Carlson said. “He’s a great player — a big guy who can skate. I think this year was really the first time I’ve seen him take that step where you can tell he feels a lot more comfortable out there and trusts himself and his abilities. Not to say he couldn’t do it in years past, but whatever it was that made that click for him, you can definitely tell.”

At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Siegenthaler has a big enough frame to provide some physicality, and while he’s not offensively oriented in the point-producing sense, Reirden said his passes and breakouts have been crisp. On Washington’s third goal Friday, Siegenthaler’s long pass on a breakout led to a Washington odd-man rush, and captain Alex Ovechkin punched in a Tom Wilson rebound. Ovechkin finished with two goals, and Andre Burakovsky and Jayson Megna, who’s competing for a depth forward spot, also scored.

Reirden thought Tuesday’s preseason game was the best he had ever seen Siegenthaler play, so when every other remaining prospect blue-liner was waived or reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday, Siegenthaler stuck around. Reirden wanted to know: “Is it just a one-shot deal, or is he going to string together some games and start to get some consistency at the NHL level?”

Friday’s game suggested the latter.

“Everyone looked in the summer at our situation, and we had seven returning defensemen,” Reirden said. “It just goes to show that so much can change in this game. . . . Every year, there’s someone who steps up, and he’s been that guy for us.”