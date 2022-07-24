Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 1st time

PARIS — Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
Vingegaard also had the upper hand in the race against the clock, gaining more time on Pogacar in Saturday’s individual time trial to effectively secure the title.
Pogacar finished runner-up overall and Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, completed the podium.
Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage — a mainly processional ride around Paris to the Champs-Elysees — in a sprint ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff.
