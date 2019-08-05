Jonathan Villar, hitting a triple in the third inning, also doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and singled in the ninth. (Gail Burton/AP)

In a season in which his pitching decisions have often been minimized by the struggles of the inexperienced arms he sends to the mound, Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde seemingly lined it up right Monday night at Camden Yards.

Hyde used right-hander Mychal Givens in the “face the other team’s best” role that had been designated for him, with Givens going up against the New York Yankees’ top four hitters across the seventh and eighth innings of a tie game, then turned to left-hander Paul Fry to face consecutive left-handed batters.

The first of them, Mike Ford, hit one of the two home runs off Fry and one of the five Yankees home runs total in their 9-6 victory, as the Orioles couldn’t capitalize on Jonathan Villar’s cycle, the club’s first in nearly a decade.

The Yankees’ 32 home runs at Camden Yards in 2019 are the most by any team at a visiting ballpark in major league history, and two more games remain in this series. The home runs from Ford and Mike Tauchman, his second of the game, in the eighth made waste of a five-run Orioles rally in the sixth that starred Villar.

The Orioles also became the first team in major league history to allow multiple home runs in 10 straight games, just two weeks after becoming the first major league team to hit multiple home runs in 10 straight games.

Villar’s cycle was the first by an Oriole since Felix Pie did it Aug. 14, 2009.