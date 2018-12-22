Flint Hill's Jordan Hairston puts up a shot against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes’s Jamal Barnes in the first half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

In the final minute of its 65-57 nonconference win Saturday, No. 9 Flint Hill’s top two basketball players finished off No. 10 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes. Guard Jordan Hairston provided the offense. Center Qudus Wahab took care of defense.

Afer a miss of his own, Wahab sprinted to the other end of the court and blocked a mid-range jumper. On the next defensive possession, he secured a rebound and passed the ball to Hairston, who sank two free throws, giving the Huskies (7-1) a comfortable two-possession lead iver the Saints (3-2)

“[Hairston] is a leader,” Flint Hill Coach Ricardo Reed said of the Westfield transfer. “While he’s only been in our community for a couple months, I made him a captain. I made this kid, who transferred into our community, a captain based on his willingness and his courage to say the right thing, to do the right thing in the best interest of the team.”

Wahab, a consensus four-star recruit, was scoreless in the first half and sat for a good portion of it after picking up two fouls. Hairston picked up the slack with 20 points in the first half, and he finished with a game-high 27.

“Bringing a confidence since last year, just rolling that over to this year has been great,” Hairston said. “And then my teammates, they really have a good love for me, so it was a great game.”



St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes’s Xavier Lipscomb loses the ball while attempting to drive against Flint Hill’s Qudus Wahab, Dowar Jioklow, and Ethan Jones in the second half. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Hairston was quieter in the second half, but Wahab left his mark with 12 second-half points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

“I got in foul trouble the first half, so I had to pick it up,” Wahab said. “I saw the double-team coming, so I tried to look for the guys — sometimes I just did my move.”

The game between the Virginia powerhouses had a bit extra meaning than a normal regular season contest. The Saints defeated the Huskies twice last season, including in the VISAA quarterfinals.

The game was chippy throughout, with one Saints player receiving a technical foul. Reed acknowledged his team played with a little more fire, given that they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Saints last season.

“It definitely played a role,” Reed said. “A lot of these guys know each from AAU and other schools. So it’s personal. And with it being a Virginia state game as well, that has a huge impact.”