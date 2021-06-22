In pitching a season-high 6⅓ innings, López joined Means as the only Orioles starters to record an out in the seventh inning, while all other Baltimore pitchers have now combined for as many six-inning starts — eight — as Means did before getting hurt.
López followed that first out of the seventh by inducing a groundball, but Houston speedster Chas McCormick beat it out for an infield single that ended López’s night with the score tied at 1.
That speed again proved detrimental to the Orioles (23-50) when Myles Straw, who hit a wall-scraping home run off López in the second, blooped a flyball to right against Hunter Harvey. DJ Stewart nearly snagged it with a dive, but the ball just escaped his grasp. Despite there being only one out, McCormick had taken off to the point that he was rounding third base by the time Stewart recovered the ball.
A clean catch probably meant an inning-ending double play. Instead, McCormick dove headfirst into home to beat Stewart’s throw and score the go-ahead run. Houston (45-28) added another run in the eighth to send Baltimore to its 12th loss in its past 13 games.
A night after going hitless into the eighth inning, the Orioles again scuffled offensively, rarely threatening against veteran right-hander Zack Greinke and struggling to capitalize when they did.
A Freddy Galvis single in the second quickly quieted any thoughts of another no-hit bid, but it was one of their scattered five hits in Greinke’s 7⅓ innings. Even their game-tying rally in the third featured only one hit, with Pedro Severino walking, taking third on a Pat Valaika single and scoring when Cedric Mullins was forced to settle for a sacrifice fly after Straw made a diving catch in center.
Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a hard double to center. He ended the inning still at second. Stewart led off the eighth with a single to bring up the potential tying run, but after Severino lined out, Brooks Raley entered in relief of Greinke and struck out pinch hitter Anthony Santander and Mullins.
— Baltimore Sun