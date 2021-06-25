An arbitration hearing upheld a claim from fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder that he was contractually owed a third fight with WBC champion Fury. They will meet again on July 24 in Las Vegas.
Usyk is a former cruiserweight world champion from Ukraine who stepped up to heavyweight in 2019. He has an 18-0 (13 KO) record. He hasn’t fought since October.
Joshua is 24-1 (22 KO) after knocking out Kubrat Pulev last December.
___
