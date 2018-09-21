Britain’s Anthony Joshua, left, and Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, right, shake hands during the weigh-in at the Business Design Centre in London, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin are due to fight for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title in a boxing match on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Wembley stadium. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

LONDON — Anthony Joshua has weighed in about 11 kilograms heavier than Alexander Povetkin ahead of their heavyweight title fight in London.

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO belt-holder, weighed in at 111.6 kilograms (246 pounds), slightly more than for his most recent fight against Joseph Parker in March.

Povetkin was 100.7 kilograms (222 pounds).

