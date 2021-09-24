Joshua, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts, weighed 240 pounds (109kg) — the same as he was for his last fight against Kubrat Pulev in December.
“I don’t really watch my weight,” said Joshua, who looked relaxed at the weigh-in while wearing headphones around his neck. “I am what I am. I don’t know why there is a big thing about weight.”
Usyk is also giving up height (7.6 centimeters) and reach (10 centimeters) to Joshua for a fight that will be in front of more than 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
