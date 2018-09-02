Washington Nationals' Juan Soto flips his bat after he hit a two-RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, early Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The standings don’t change this joy, the feeling a 19-year-old gets as he watches a go-ahead single slide up the middle in the eighth inning, as his teammates watch him pump his fists in unfiltered glee. Disappointment doesn’t win in those moments, particularly when they come after an otherwise sluggish game, after two hours of rain, after a downtrodden season. In those moments, the game is a game, its context momentarily lost in a good night’s work.

The Nationals trailed the Milwaukee Brewers for the first eight innings and 4 ½ hours of Saturday’s game. Then Juan Soto snuck a two-run single up the middle to punctuate a four-run, two-out comeback in the eighth that helped them win, 5-4. The win brings the Nationals back to .500.

They began September as a losing team. Their tragic (not magic) numbers — the combination of their losses and wins by the Braves and Brewers that would eliminate them from the National League East and second Wild Card contention — are 20 and 21, respectively. Official hope could evaporate soon, if one believes it still exists at all.

This team has seldom had to search for September meaning, to find something beyond winning in which to find satisfaction and, if one permits it, some joy. The young players might provide it, players like Austen Williams, who emitted an audible “wow” before his first big league interview after being called up Saturday. Comebacks like Saturday’s will provide it, too. Whatever their place in the demoralizing playoff picture, hard-earned victories like Saturday’s provide some evidence of character.

“It was awesome. It’s a testament to the boys,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They don’t quit.”

The antediluvian portion of the evening started with a deficit, but also with encouraging news. Stephen Strasburg looked better.

For reasons neither he nor his manager could explain, his velocity has been two to four mph slower than his career norms — all of which led to injury concerns. But as he worked through six strong innings in which he allowed two runs that only became earned when Anthony Rendon’s error was changed to a hit in the midst of that rain delay, Strasburg touched 95 and looked closer to the pitcher the Nationals expect him to be.

The suspected problem, he said Saturday evening, was a tendency to overstride when he first returned from the disabled list. Though he was not perfect mechanically Saturday, and lapses did cost him a few extra pitches and loss of control now and then, Strasburg said he felt those changes paying off — and Martinez seemed less concerned about the right-hander, too.

Strasburg’s reemergence probably won’t be enough to save the Nationals. But his continued insistence that he is healthy — in steady performance, and in increasingly encouraged postgame words — remains important to a franchise that invested $175 million in him before last season. As they remodel their roster this winter, the job will be much easier if the Nationals feel they can count on him and his health moving forward.

September will also reveal something about this team’s pride, about its willingness to continue pushing — about its desire to go down swinging. And after a rain delay that fell three minutes shy of two hours, a day after they traded away two key players, weeks after they traded away others, the Nationals did not go quietly into the night.

“You just have to try to be focused in the game,” Soto said. “Come back and fight. Just two more innings.”

Greg Holland escaped a bases-loaded jam after play resumed in the eighth. Adam Eaton hit a two-out double to give the Nationals a chance in the eighth, one that evolved quickly with Trea Turner’s RBI single and walks drawn by Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon. Then Soto, the brightest spot of a dim season, provided that single up the middle.

Martinez has wanted to give Soto a rest for weeks now, but injuries and desperation have prevented him from doing so. He has played in every game since June 15 — in all but one game since the Nationals made him a surprise call-up in May. A week or so ago, he seemed to hit a slump. Over the last few days, he has pulled himself out of it. He explained the secret to his reemergence in terms that embody the unique talent and character this team has found.

“Just keep doing Juan Soto things,” Soto said. “I just keep working. Keep coming every day to fight.”

His go-ahead single, his third hit of the evening, pushed his average to .301, the latest highlight in a stunning rookie season. Rendon would score on a passed ball, an important run because Justin Miller surrendered one in the ninth. But without Soto’s swing, the Nationals would not have had a lead to hold at all.

Almost nightly, the enthusiastic teenager provides a reminder of why this year’s disappointments might not necessarily foretell more in years to come — and a reminder of baseball’s strange ways. Were it not for all the injuries that undid this team, it might not know what it has in Soto, nor know to plan around him as they bolster their offense this winter.

September will be full of nights like Saturday, spent watching Soto’s push for rookie of the year, monitoring the health of a crucial starter, and seeing exactly what the next wave of bullpen prospects might be able to provide. September also gives this team a chance to make a statement. And regardless of how those other endeavors go, it gives them the opportunity to enjoy moments like Saturday’s, when work pays off and things go right. No matter the circumstances, those nights count for something.