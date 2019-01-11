MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama judge has temporarily reinstated the eligibility of suspended girls prep basketball player Maori Davenport.

Pike County Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan on Friday issued an order stopping the Alabama High School Athletic Association from disqualifying Davenport until the court rules on a complaint filed by the teen’s parents.

Davenport, a senior at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama, and a Rutgers signee, was suspended for her final season by state high school officials after playing for USA Basketball last summer.

USA Basketball sent her an $857.20 check for “lost wages” after she played in a tournament in Mexico last summer. The money inadvertently violated AHSAA’s amateur rule.

Davenport’s family repaid the money, but the teen was told she could not play.

