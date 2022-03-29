One incident resulted in a broken arm to then-freshman quarterback Rodney Kim, who was shown on cellphone video being beaten by several players after he was promoted to the varsity team. Twenty players were involved, Mobile police said at the time, and several were arrested.

But the coaches and school leaders can’t be sued because of qualified immunity that shields government employees unless the law clearly shows a violation of constitutional rights, the judge ruled. Even if the violence did happen, Moorer ruled, there wasn’t any evidence that the Riley or the others had a plan to hurt players.

Charles Bonner, an attorney for one-time players and their parents, said he plans an appeal. “The court, essentially, allowed the children to be unprotected,” said Bonner.

A spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System, Rena Phillips, said it is “unfortunate that this incident occurred. But we’re pleased that the judge found it was not the fault of these employees.”

Evidence showed that the coach once told his players to “knock it off” when he saw them in spring 2017 assaulting another team member, resulting in a broken collarbone. Riley also reprimanded players who had assaulted two other players, the judge noted.