Justin Williams (14), left, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game winning goal during the overtime period of Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Verizon Center on Friday night. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Call him Mr. Game 5.

Justin Williams had chances earlier in the game, whiffing on pucks around the net. But the ultimate playoff performer and proven winner, a three-time Stanley Cup champion nicknamed “Mr. Game 7” for his clutch production in those nerve-wracking moments, is at his best when the pressure is highest.

So, just 64 seconds into overtime, Williams skated into the slot and shot the puck past Frederik Andersen to lift the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory and a three-games-to-two series lead, just one win away from advancing to the second round.

“These are big moments,” Williams said. “To win a championship, you need to relish these moments and you need to come up big in these moments.”

Williams has consistently done just that in this series, scoring two goals in Game 1 to tie it and send it to overtime, where Washington eventually won. Then there were his heroics in Game 5, and the other player who joined him in the spotlight Friday night was Braden Holtby.

After offensive fireworks had shaped the first four games of the series, both teams were due for a goaltending duel. Holtby got the better of Andersen, stopping 24 shots after taking criticism for his play in this series.

“I thought they threw a lot of pucks there. They were bumping him at every time they could,” Coach Barry Trotz said. “They were standing and sticking him and bumping him in the crease area, and he just battled through that. He was fantastic for us. He was great on the penalty kill for us and made some key saves. That’s what Braden Holtby does.”

[How Mr. Game 7 played the hero in Game 5 with help from Holtby]

With the score tied late in the third period, Holtby was Washington’s best player, looking every bit the stingy goalie the Capitals expected to show up in this series. The shot totals for both teams were low throughout the game, but Holtby stopped 11 shots in the third frame. Unfortunately for the Capitals, Andersen was just as dialed in after his worst performance of the series in Game 4, a 5-4 loss by Toronto.

In the last minute of the period, Williams had an opportunity to get the game-winner when he got the puck at the side of the net, but Andersen quickly sealed up any hole with his stick. At the end of regulation, a single shot separated the teams with Washington having 26 to Toronto’s 25. It was indicative of how close this series has been, especially as this marked the fourth overtime in the five games between the teams.

After Holtby had uncharacteristically allowed four goals in three straight games in this series, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s best goaltender used his off day to work on his game. The Capitals weren’t scheduled to be on the ice Thursday, but Holtby spent time on it anyway. Goaltending coach Mitch Korn and extra defenseman Taylor Chorney helped him work on reacting better to the pinball-like circumstances that had caught him off guard so often in the first four games.

[Capitals-Maple Leafs Game 5 best and worst]

“The thing that I thought I could control was more body language and showing a little calmness through my game to kind of instill in the team,” Holtby said. “That was my mind-set coming into the start of the game was just to use my body control, use positioning and work hard to make [saves] look easy, I guess.”

For several tense minutes at the end of the first period, it seemed that it would be a hit on Alex Ovechkin that defined this game rather than Holtby’s play. With less than three minutes remaining in the first period, Nazem Kadri went for a low hip check of Ovechkin, and he collided with Ovechkin’s knee, taking out the Washington captain’s legs and flipping him over.

When Ovechkin landed on the ice, he didn’t get up at first, writhing in pain. After being attended to by trainer Greg Smith, Ovechkin had to be helped to the bench by two players, and he didn’t put any weight on his left leg. He then limped straight back to the locker room. Kadri received a two-minute tripping penalty for the play, a call that was booed by fans who felt Kadri was deserving of a harsher penalty.

“You know, it’s interesting, Trotzy probably thought it should have been a major,” Toronto Coach Mike Babcock said. “I thought there should have been no penalty. That’s the beauty of the playoffs.”

“I’m just going to keep my own opinion about the hit,” Trotz said.

On ensuing the power play, Nicklas Backstrom’s shot hit the crossbar and T.J. Oshie was able to collect the rebound while catching Andersen out of position and shooting around him. But even with the lead at first intermission, Verizon Center was filled with a nervous energy as fans waited for word on Ovechkin’s status. There was roaring applause when he returned for the second period and was on the ice for the first shift of the frame.

But while the triumphant return of their leader should have energized the Capitals, they instead looked flat in the second period, recording just four shots on goal. Six minutes into the period, star rookie Auston Matthews scored his third goal of the series when he pounced on a loose puck in front following a sustained shift in which the Capitals were unable to clear their own zone.

[Milbury calls hit on Ovechkin ‘a legitimate hip check’]

Where Washington eventually drew some momentum was from its penalty kill, which had allowed a power-play goal in each of the past three games entering Friday night. The unit was ranked seventh in the NHL during the regular season, and in Game 5, it didn’t allow the Maple Leafs a shot on goal in their first three power-play opportunities.

That was especially impressive considering the minors were committed by two top penalty-killing forwards in Tom Wilson and Jay Beagle. Wilson finished the game with a whopping four minor penalties, and Trotz benched him after the last one, an offensive zone high-sticking.

In hockey, it’s always said that the best penalty-killer is the goaltender. When shots did get through to Holtby, he looked more poised than in games earlier this series. Before Friday’s game, the Capitals defended his play even after he had looked shaky at times, and Trotz said he was “not worried about him at all.” He knew his goaltender would look like himself soon.

“Holts was outstanding,” Oshie said. “They did a really good job of getting some traffic and getting some really good tips on him and somehow he found a way to find the puck and make the save. I don’t know what the [three] stars were tonight, but him and [Williams] definitely deserve one of the top two.”