The race was marred by the exclusion of Gianni Moscon of Italy, who was disqualified for throwing a bike at another rider after he was caught in a big pile up with 65 kilometers left. Two year ago, the Team Ineos rider was excluded from the Tour de France for hitting another rider in the face.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.