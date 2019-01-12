KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle Saturday for her fourth individual title of the week in a TYR Pro Swim Series meet.

Ledecky finished in 15 minutes, 45.59 seconds. The five-time Olympic gold medalist won the 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley and 400 freestyle earlier in the four-day event at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

Anton Ipsen won the men’s 1,500 in 15:16.19 for his third title of the week. He earlier won the 400 and 800 freestyles.

Other winners of multiple races included Michael Andrew in the men’s 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle, Annie Lazor in the women’s 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Simone Manuel in the women’s 50 and 100 freestyles, Ryan Murphy in the men’s 100 and 200 backstrokes, Josh Prenot in the men’s 400 individual medley and 200 breaststroke and Regan Smith in the women’s 100 and 200 backstrokes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.