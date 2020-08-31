José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday, veterans on a club that’s getting younger after three trades in the past two days, each had run-scoring doubles in the 11th to give the Orioles their first win on this six-game road trip.
Baltimore made the final out of the 10th inning at home when Mason Williams tried to score on a flyball to right field by Anthony Santander, but Toronto’s scoreless 10th might have been more frustrating. Joe Panik started on second base and was on third with one out when the Orioles pulled left fielder Ryan Mountcastle in as a fifth infielder. It worked: Cesar Valdez got a pair of groundballs to get out of the inning.
Iglesias and Holaday made all that maneuvering worthwhile, and though Valdez allowed a run in the 11th, the Blue Jays made an out at home of their own when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was thrown out while trying to tie the score on a two-out single to right by Rowdy Tellez.
Akin cruised through most of the first four innings. He had logged six strikeouts and allowed just two hits entering the fifth. But then Danny Jansen worked an 11-pitch walk and went to third when Panik doubled two pitches later, chasing Akin from the game.
— Baltimore Sun