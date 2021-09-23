The Orioles (48-104) got a run back the next half-inning when Pedro Severino doubled home Austin Hays, but Severino couldn't score himself, with Bryce Harper throwing him out at the plate on Pat Valaika's single.
Despite Baltimore starter Keegan Akin having an ERA more than four runs higher than Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler coming into the game, the pitchers matched each other with five scoreless innings. Hays's RBI double off Wheeler in the sixth continued a hot September, but after a Harper single in the bottom half prompted Manager Brandon Hyde to pull Akin at 90 pitches, Andrew McCutchen put Philadelphia ahead with a two-run home run off Eric Hanhold.
Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini's run-scoring groundout evened the score in the top of the seventh, but Greene quickly returned the lead to the Phillies. An infield single and pinch-hit double opened the inning, with Jean Segura's sacrifice fly breaking the tie. For the second straight night, J.T. Realmuto delivered after an intentional walk to Harper, driving in an insurance run that proved vital with a single up the middle before Kriske retired McCutchen to escape the frame.
With two outs in the ninth, Jahmai Jones, recalled before the game, walked as a pinch-hitter before another walk to Cedric Mullins, but Ryan Mountcastle's long at-bat — and perhaps the Orioles' final game without a designated hitter — ended with a flyout to Harper.
Note: Hyde will return as Orioles manager in 2022, a season in which many of the organization's top prospects should begin matriculating to the majors, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.
Hyde's contract was extended into 2022 this past offseason, the source said.
— Baltimore Sun