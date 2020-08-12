Keeneland’s Grade 2 $150,000 Jessamine for 2-year-old fillies on Oct. 7 closes the Breeders’ Cup Challenge events. The Grade 1 $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup for fillies on Oct. 10 will serve as a prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Keeneland’s meet will run through Oct. 24 and follows a five-day special summer meeting after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled its spring schedule.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.