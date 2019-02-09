Yomif Kejelcha, of Ethiopia crosses the finish line in the men’s Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games track and field meet, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Yomif Kejelcha fell 0.008 seconds short of the indoor mile record Saturday, winning the Wanamaker Mile in 3 minutes, 48.46 seconds Saturday in the 112th Millrose Games at The Armory.

The Ethiopian star just missed the record of 3:48.45 set by Hicham El Geurrouj’s in 1997 in Ghent, Belgium.

Edward Cheserek was second, and Calyton Murphy finished third.

Jamaica’s Kemoy Campbell collapsed while leading after 1,000 meters in the 3,000. Campbell was treated by emergency services personnel on the track for approximately 20 minutes before being taken to a medical facility.

Michael Saruni won the 800 in 1:43.98, with Donovan Brazier finishing second in an American-record 1:44.41. Ajee Wilson won the women’s race in 1:58.60.

Olympic champion English Gardner took the women’s 60 in 7.10, and Sharika Nelvis won the women’s 60 hurdles in 8.01. Konstanze Klosterhalfen won the women’s mile in a German-record 4:19.98.

Taylor Ewert won the women’s USATF championship mile race walk in a high-school record of 6:28.21. The 17-year old from Beavercreek, Ohio, set the previous record of 6:45.68 last year. Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cummingham, won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.

