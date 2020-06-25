After consulting with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local health officials, Churchill Downs will reduce capacity in general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. Fans will be “consistently and frequently” encouraged to wear masks at all times unless seated, to practice social distancing when possible and to wash or sanitize hands frequently.
Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said he appreciated Beshear and health officials providing guidance that allowed the track hold Derby Week with spectators.
“Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby,” Flanery added.
Operations will be changed to limit person-to-person touchpoints. Track access will be limited, with the barns restricted to essential personnel. Parties in the barn area for morning workouts and race days will be eliminated.
Churchill Downs will announce information on tickets and seating in the coming days.
On Saturday, heavily favored Tiz the Law won an unprecedented Belmont, claiming victory at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule that barred fans because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.